Summerland: National service marks 50 years since fire tragedy
- Published
A national service of remembrance will be held on the Isle of Man later ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire tragedy.
The disaster claimed the lives of 50 people when fire broke out at the entertainment complex on the evening of 2 August 1973.
The service will take place at 16:00 BST at St George's Church in Douglas.
The chief minister Alfred Cannan said it was a chance to pay "a respectful tribute".
In Tynwald earlier this month, he issued an apology for the "pain and suffering felt by everyone affected" after a public inquiry highlighted failings in the building's design.
Sunday's service is open to everyone on the island, and some of those affected by the tragedy are expected to travel to the island to attend it.
Mr Cannan said: "I hope many members of the Manx public will attend.
"However much or little you know about Summerland, the unique circumstances of the commemoration service will make it a poignant and special occasion.
"It is an opportunity for all of us to pay a respectful tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire."
Mr Cannan said a book of remembrance had been commissioned, in which people were invited to record their memories and tributes.
The book would be in St George's Church at the service and "kept there safely, as a legacy of our anniversary commemorations".
A further service will be held by Douglas Council on the anniversary itself on Wednesday at the Kaye Memorial Garden on Douglas Promenade from 19:00.
