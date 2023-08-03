Isle of Man's July was wettest since records began
The Isle of Man saw its wettest July on record, meteorologists have confirmed.
Ronaldsway Met Office measured 5.7in (14.48cm) of rain, which was more than double the island's monthly average.
A representative said that figure "comfortably exceeded" the previous record of 5.5in (13.97cm), which was set in 1985.
They added that the wettest day was 23 July, which saw islanders and cyclists in the Gran Fondo Isle of Man race face 1.3in (3.3cm) of rain.
They added that the mean wind speed over the month was 13.6mph (21.8km/h), which was more than 2mph (3.2km/h) higher than the long term average, and the second highest July mean wind on record, behind 1988.
The strongest winds were on 15 July, when gusts of 46mph (74km/h) were recorded at Ronaldsway.
The wettest July on record followed the warmest June on record, which saw average temperatures sit at 19.9C (67.82F).
However, July's temperatures and sunshine hours were closer to normal, with an average of 18C (64.4F) and 192 hours recorded.
The wet weather has been forecast to continue into the first weeks of August and has lead the organisers of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show to restrict early access for trade stand holders to the event, which will take place at Knockaloe in Patrick on 11 and 12 August.
A representative said the decision was taken as a result of "the amount of rain we've had over the past week and the wet conditions of the show field" and exhibitors had been asked to delay setting up their pitches until Monday as it was hoped conditions would "improve from Saturday afternoon".
