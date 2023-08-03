Drug dealer's record jail term shows island hostile to gangs - chief constable
- Published
A drug dealer's record jail term shows the Isle of Man Constabulary remains committed to tackling organised crime gangs, the chief constable has said.
Kyle Molyneux was sentenced to 20 years for his "high level" involvement in the supply drugs.
Chief Constable Russ Foster said Manx police would continue to make the island a "hostile environment" for criminal gangs.
He said the sentencing should act as a warning to other criminal gangs.
Molyneux was one of several people to be arrested as part of Operation Achilles, which had focussed on an Isle of Man and Merseyside-based organised crime group since 2020.
The 27-year-old had committed a string of offences involving the importation and supply of Class A drugs on the island, much of which he orchestrated while in prison.
So far, 10 other people have also been jailed for their part in the drugs importation and supply by the gang on the island.
Overall drugs with a street value of nearly £100,000 and more than £50,000 in criminal cash were seized by police during the operation.
Welcoming the sentence handed down to Molyneux, Mr Foster said it "highlights that the Isle of Man Judicial system recognises the threat, harm and risks that controlled drugs and organised criminality poses to the island".
The quality of the proactive investigation should act as a "warning to all those involved in organised criminality", he said.
"We will continue to do everything we possibly can to make the Isle of Man a hostile environment for these criminal networks to thrive, and I am absolutely committed to investing resources to tackle serious and organised criminality," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk