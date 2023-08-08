Isle of Man's cathedral closes for major refurbishments
The Isle of Man's only cathedral is closing until Easter for major refurbishment.
New automatic entrance doors, underfloor heating and larger toilets are among the planned renovations.
A kitchen will also be fitted and a new glass door is to be installed under a stained glass window, which will access the garden.
The building in Peel, including the bell tower and surrounding grounds, will remain closed until March.
A cathedral spokesman said the basic structure of the building would not be changed.
The replacement doors at the entrance will prevent draughts, and the underfloor heating will also contribute to making the building warmer and more energy efficient.
"The entrance doors, even when closed, are draughty," the spokesman said.
"Automatic doors with a heat curtain will limit draughts in the winter."
The building has so far been without a kitchen, which will be built into the old vestry with a new doorway.
Services for worship will continue at Corrin Hall in the town while weddings and funerals will take place in nearby parishes such as Dalby, Kirk Michael, Patrick and St John's.
