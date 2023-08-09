Delayed community centre in Braddan due for November completion
A new Isle of Man multi-purpose local authority leisure centre is progressing well, the complex's manager has said.
The Roundhouse development, originally scheduled to open this month, is now due to be completed by 17 November.
Centre manager Cassi McAllister said, barring unexpected stumbling blocks, it was currently on track for the date.
Braddan Commissioners has asked the infrastructure department for approval to get a £3.4m loan to cover a rise in the cost, which was originally £6m.
Ms McAllister said the development, which is being built at Strang Corner Field adjacent to Noble's Hospital, would be the "gem in the heart of the Braddan community" when completed.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms McAllister said: "We are looking at 17 November for handover, and then following that there's probably gonna be staged opening depending on the tenants and what they need to do to fit their units out, in preparation for opening for business.
"There's been a lot of progress with the site staff moving on to the internal works."
Commissioners chairman Andrew Jessop said the contractors were doing their "utmost" to complete the project as quickly as possible.
He said: "It is a very busy place at the moment and we're hoping that level activity continues in the next couple of months."
The complex is to offer a range of facilities including a pharmacy, dentist, nursery and soft play area, café and health and beauty services.
Mr Jessop said it would cater for all ages "from babies right up to people in their latter years" looking for "a bit of comfort and companionship", and would be "one of the best facilities anywhere" on the island.
