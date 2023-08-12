Six-stamp set 'captures beauty' of Isle of Man birds of prey
A series of "noble avian predators" that can be seen in Manx skies is set to feature on a set of new Isle of Man stamps.
The six birds of prey featured are a kestrel, peregrine, buzzard, merlin, sparrowhawk and hen harrier.
The images have been painted by renowned wildlife artist Jeremy Paul.
Isle of Man Post Office's Maxine Cannon said the artist had captured the "beauty and gentleness" of the predatory creatures.
The set highlighted the contrast between the frequent portrayal of the birds as "frightening and violent" and the fact that they "play an important role in maintaining the balance in their natural habitats", she said.
Mr Paul, who first designed a set of Manx stamps 25 years ago, said birds of prey had "always held a fascination" for him.
"We are lucky here on the Isle of Man in being able to see the six species I have painted regularly, whether it is the sparrowhawk visiting our gardens or the rare hen harrier quartering over the hills and fields," he said.
The accompanying text has been written by ornithologist Chris Sharpe, who is the founder of conservation charity Manx BirdLife and editor of the Isle of Man's first bird atlas.
Mr Sharpe said the collection presented "the rich array of birds of prey to be found on the island".
"Though often misunderstood there can be no doubting their majesty and beauty captured, seemingly effortlessly, by Jeremy in his artwork," he said.
The six-stamp set is due to be released on 1 September.
