Viking era Manx stone crosses discovered in collapsed church wall
- Published
Two Viking era stone crosses discovered in a Jurby churchyard are "unique" on the island, a heritage body has said.
The carved stones, which date back about 1,000 years, were revealed when a storm knocked down part of the wall at St. Patrick's Church in early 2022.
Andy Johnson from Manx National Heritage (MNH) said the intricate design on one cross was "very special" as it had "never been seen before".
The stones are currently at the Manx Museum ahead of their return to Jurby.
Manx stone crosses are thought to be one of the greatest legacies of early Christian faith and Viking settlement on the Isle of Man.
But recognition of their significance diminished over time and the stones, which had featured in a church built around 1699, were used to make up part of the wall after a new church was built in around 1820.
When church warden Sandra Kerrison had been alerted to the collapsed wall last year, she said noticed a piece of slate which looked "a little bit interesting" and contacted the Manx Museum.
However, she said she was "totally shocked" when Mr Johnson, who is curator of field archaeology for MNH, confirmed there were two stone crosses among the rubble.
As legal guardians of the crosses, MNH took the artefacts to the Manx Museum to be recorded and for any conservation work that may be needed.
Mr Johnson said, while the collection of crosses recorded by the heritage body had increased by about 30 since the 1980s to about 210, finding the larger stone with a "substantial piece of sculpted design on is a bit rarer" and "very exciting".
The stone had been preserved by "lucky accident" as it had not been exposed the weather for centuries, meaning the carvings were "fresh" and therefore would help to understand the sculptural styles and techniques of the time, he said.
It was also "very special" because one part of the design, which sees the use of concave curves instead of convex curves, had never been seen on any other Manx stone crosses, Mr Johnson said.
Preparations were now being made to return them to the Jurby church and an exhibition documenting the discovery of the stones will be on display there until 17 August.
