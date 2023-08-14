Family planning services temporarily relocated to Noble's Hospital
Family planning services on the Isle of Man have been temporarily relocated due to staffing issues, Manx Care has said.
The clinics will operate for three months from the Genito-Urinary Medicine (GUM) unit at Noble's Hospital.
The services had been based in the Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas.
Manx Care said the move would "ensure adequate staffing", increase resilience and "provide opportunities for shared learning for colleagues".
"We appreciate this may be an unfamiliar environment for patients," a representative said.
"However, our team is on hand to make patients feel welcome, safe and supported during their appointment, and to answer any queries or concerns they may have."
They added that all GUM appointments would continue to take place at Noble's and those appointments should remain unchanged.
