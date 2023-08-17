Isle of Man's new ferry Manxman makes maiden passenger voyage
- Published
The Isle of Man's newest passenger ferry has made its maiden voyage to Lancashire.
The Manxman set off from Douglas Bay to Heysham Port shortly after 09:00 BST.
Almost 600 passengers were welcomed on board, including 50 people who won a ticket for the inaugural voyage in a ballot.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's largest every ferry, it is due to takeover from the Ben-my-Chree as the island's main passenger ferry.
The £76m vessel arrived in Manx waters on 2 July, but has been undergoing a period of check and staff training since.
For the next four weeks, the new ferry will carry out daytime sailings only, swapping to evening sailings for a period thereafter before taking on the route full time in late October.
A Steam Packet spokesman said the first journey came after "more than 1,200,000 man hours meticulously crafting every last detail".
The company also has plans for a round-the-island cruise by the vessel on 17 September, allowing people to experience sailing on the Manxman without having to take a return journey.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk