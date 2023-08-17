Teacher 'proud' of A-level students with pandemic GCSE legacy
An Isle of Man teacher has praised his A-level students' "efforts and achievements" despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their GCSEs.
It comes as pupils across the island plan their next steps on results day.
Many sixth formers at Ramsey Grammar School were happy with grades, with some preparing for university and others accepting job offers.
Deputy head teacher Joel Smith said it had been "a difficult few years post-Covid but they've adapted really well".
For many students, this year's marked the first time they faced traditional exams after grades were awarded based on teachers' predicted grades in 2021.
'Pressures of working'
Mr Smith said: "It's astonishing really, what they've been through throughout their school time."
Students had "adapted really well to the pressures of working and then preparing for the actual examinations", he said.
But he said the lack of face-to-face contact during the pandemic had not "had the impact that we'd feared".
Althea Mallorca said her grades were "more or less" what she had expected and she was excited at the prospect of heading to Leeds Beckett University in September to do a bachelor of science in physiotherapy.
The 18-year-old said she was "pretty happy" to walk away with a BTEC national diploma in sport, achieving a double distinction star, and a B in A-level biology.
Lucy Parsons said she had "a very different experience" to most of her peers, as she had been "very ill for the last two years".
The 18-year-old said she was "in and out of hospital having operations", which made her results an "even bigger" personal achievement.
Today she received three A* grades in maths and double physical education, and plans to attend Durham university.
Lara Butler said gaining her A-levels gave her valuable time to think about her next moves and she was excited to start a new job in October.
Chloe Hulbert said she was "content" with her grades and had also been offered a job working at a local payroll firm.
