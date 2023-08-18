Temporary wind restrictions halt Manxman sailings
- Published
The Isle of Man's new ferry will not carry out sailings to Lancashire for two days due to windy conditions, the ferry operator has said.
The Manxman made its maiden voyage on Thursday, and had been due to continue daytime sailings for a month.
While experience operating the vessel is built up, the vessel is under a temporary wind limit to enter Heysham Port, the Steam Packet said.
The Ben-my-Chree will operate daytime sailings on Friday and Saturday.
Managing director Brian Thomson said safety was the firm's "first priority and nothing else can be allowed to come before that".
He said: "We'd like to apologise for any disappointment for customers who were hoping to sail on Manxman, but we're sure the travelling public will understand the reasoning.
"As we build up real world experience on Manxman in a variety of conditions the temporary limits on Heysham will be raised, but until then we will continue to feel our way in to operating this excellent new vessel."
