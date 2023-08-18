Manx Grand Prix: Temporary ban on cycling on Mountain Road
- Published
A ban on cycling on the A18 Mountain Road has been brought into force for the duration of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).
The ban, which extends between Ramsey and Douglas, will be in place until the evening of 30 August.
However, motorists have been reminded the road will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the period.
A number of temporary 50mph speed limits have also come into force ahead of the event.
They include sections of a number of major routes around the island, including the A1 Douglas to Peel Road, A3 Castletown to Ramsey Road and A2 Douglas to Ramsey Coast Road.
The B12 Creg ny Baa Back Road, B20 Begoade Road, and A36 Sloc and Shoulder Road have also been made 50mph for the period, the Department of Infrastructure has said.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary urged people to ride and drive "sensibly".
"Whether local or visiting for the festival make sure you remember to know your limits," he added.
Qualifying for the centenary MGP event starts on Sunday afternoon, when roads close from 12:45 BST.
Racing in the event runs between the 25 and 28 August.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk