Manx Grand Prix: WW2 spitfire to perform aerobatic show
A spitfire is to fly over Douglas Bay during this year's Manx Grand Prix (MGP) to celebrate the event's 100th anniversary.
The original machine produced in World War Two will carry out a solo aerobatic performance on 27 August at 19:00 BST.
Organisers said the show would allow people to experience the plane "as it was during its heyday".
It had undergone "meticulous restoration" and would transport "spectators back in time", they said.
The MGP began in 1923 as the Manx Amateur Road Races and was rebranded seven years later.
This year it starts on 25 August, with five races scheduled over three days on the 37.75-mile (60km) TT course.
Included in the centenary commemorations is a mass ride out around the Mountain Course ahead of the first qualifying session.
The event culminates with the blue riband senior race on Bank Holiday Monday, 28 August.
