Woman rescued after car plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Car being lifted by crane from bottom of cliffDouglas Coastguard
Crews were called to Marine Drive shortly at about 23:15 BST

A driver escaped with minor injuries after a car plunged off a cliff on the east coast of the Isle of Man.

Crews from the fire service and coastguard carried out a three-hour rescue operation off Marine Drive in Port Soderick on Thursday evening.

The woman managed to climb out of the red Mini herself after the crash, which happened at about 23:15 BST, but needed help to get back to the road.

Police confirmed she was taken to hospital non-life threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the local resident had been the only person in the car when it crashed.

Douglas Coastguard
It took about three hours to recover the vehicle
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service
The driver was treated for minor injuries at hospital

