Expected gales lead to Isle of Man daytime ferry disruption
- Published
Gale force winds forecast have lead to the cancellation of some sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire on Saturday.
The morning crossing from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return by the Ben-my-Chree have been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Winds reaching up to 50mph (80km/h) are expected to hit the island.
The Manannan's sailings to Liverpool are also in doubt, with a final decision set to be made by 07:00 BST.
Ronaldsway Met Office said the gusts were expected to ease by lunchtime.
While the sailings to Lancashire were originally scheduled to be carried out by the ferry operator's new vessel the Manxman, temporary wind restrictions on the boat in Heysham Port meant the Ben-my-Chree had been earmarked for the journeys.
