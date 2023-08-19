Gales lead to Isle of Man ferry and flight disruption
- Published
Gale force winds have led to disruption to daytime ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The Ben-my-Chree's morning trip from Douglas to Heysham and its afternoon return have been cancelled, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The morning sailing to Liverpool by the fastcraft Manannan has also been scrapped along with its 11:45 BST return.
Gales have also caused delays to flights to and from the island.
Routes including those to Liverpool, Manchester and London Gatwick have all been affected.
Ronalsway Met Office said gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) were expected and a yellow weather warning for coastal over topping remains in place until 16:00.
