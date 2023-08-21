Old Salvation Army citadel in town centre to make way for hotel
The former Salvation Army Citadel in the heart of Douglas is to be knocked down to make way for a new hotel.
Planners have approved proposals to demolish the building on the Lord Street site, which is in a conservation area.
Developers said the new three-storey 44-bedroom hotel with restaurant and bar is set to have a "similar footprint" to the existing building.
Built in the early 1930s, the Salvation Army moved out of the building in 2017.
The charity's own plans to demolish and redevelop the site were scrapped three years later and the building was put up for sale.
The latest plans gained support from officers from the Visit Isle of Man Agency, who said the development would be in line with the island's tourism plan to grow the number of visitors over the next 10 years.
Developers also said the hotel would create 16 full time jobs with an average salary of £30,000.
Some neighbouring property owners expressed concerns that the development would be disruptive and argued it was a "major landmark for Douglas" and could be "saved".
However, the developers said the interior of the existing building was not suitable to be converted into a hotel, and argued it did not have any "architectural significance".
The building requires registered building consent for the demolition, which has also been granted.
Recommending the plans be approved, the planning officer's report said the proposed red brick design would reflect neighbouring properties including Douglas Town Hall and the Ridgeway building.
The proposals were in line with a number of the island's broader economic strategies, including the area plan for the east, the climate change act and visitor economy strategy, the report said.
