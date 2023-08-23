Views sought on proposed Isle of Man land registration reforms
People on the Isle of Man are being asked for their views on a potential overhaul of how land is registered.
A government spokeswoman said the changes had been designed to "increase the protection provided to land owners from registration".
The changes would also "increase the registration of land on the island", she said.
The Central Registry has put forward the reforms after Tynwald backed a review of the current system.
The Tynwald Constitution and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee researched and reported on "adverse possession" of land in 2021, which addressed land registration.
It agreed on six recommendations that have been outlined in the consultation, including to create a "central online platform" to capture and grant "public access to a wide range of information" as well as a considering a fee reduction.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the proposed changes include potential reforms to a number of different areas within land registration."
It included "reviewing the various triggers for registration and dispute resolution, timescales of submission of applications as well the types of co-ownership of property", he said.
The proposed reforms come 21 years after land registration was first phased in across the Isle of Man.
Prior to 2002 all land on the island was unregistered.
The public consultation is available online until 9 October.
