Bradda Head crash death pilot was Manx resident, inquest hears
- Published
A pilot who died when his light aircraft crashed into a cliff on the Isle of Man coast was a local financial advisor, an inquest has heard.
Karl Bettoney, who lived in Laxey, was the only person onboard the privately-owned plane when it crashed at Bradda Head in Port Erin on 17 July.
Douglas Courthouse heard the 64-year-old died from injuries caused by blast and impact trauma.
Mr Bettoney was identified through DNA samples, the inquest was told.
The incident led to the closure of the surrounding waters and airspace as investigations were carried out.
The four-day search operation involved the fire service, coastguard, RNLI, civil defence, the harbours division diving team, Civil Aviation Authority and officers from the Air Accident Investigation Branch.
Passing on his condolences to the pilot's family, Coroner James Brooks said it must have been a "most shocking loss" to them and a "very difficult time".
The hearing was adjourned while investigations continue and a full inquest will be held at a later date.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk