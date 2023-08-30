Hospice Isle of Man day unit reopens thanks to lottery funding
- Published
A therapeutic day unit has been started back up at the Isle of Man's hospice after a cash boost from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The £50,000 of funding was awarded through the body's Dormant Assets Fund.
A hospice spokeswoman said the day unit was a well-established and popular initiative but had previously halted due to Covid.
She said it was for people with life-limiting illnesses, carers, family members, or bereaved persons.
The funding is set to go towards salaries, agency staff, refreshments, transport and resources for the sessions.
'Valued support'
The spokeswoman said once a week people could attend "interactive workshops in a social and psychologically safe environment".
It would also offer a "varied programme" for patients and families so they could make "informed choices about what might be important to them", she explained.
The hospice's head of income generation Vanessa Smith said: "Before it was paused during Covid, the feedback we received from those who attended our day unit was incredibly positive."
The charity had not been financially able to reopen the service, "particularly with the cost of living crisis and falling income streams", she said.
She added: "We are therefore extremely grateful for the generous support of the Manx Lottery Trust."
Trust chairman Stephen Turner said: "The service was a valued support system for many before it had to pause and I'm sure it will offer comfort to many now it has resumed."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk