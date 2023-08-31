Pharmacy can continue to operate after owner's suspension lifted
A pharmacy in the south of the Isle of Man can continue to operate after its owner was returned to the register of pharmacists.
Castle Pharmacy "closed abruptly" in late April after Mahendrakumar Prabhudas Patel's licence was suspended.
Manx Care stepped in temporarily to dispense prescriptions before Mr Patel drafted in a locum pharmacist.
He can now himself return to acting as pharmacist under certain conditions.
The latest ruling by a General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC) committee, replaced Mr Patel's interim suspension with a set of conditions.
They include appointing a full-time employee as the responsible pharmacist for the business and working under supervision.
The supervision conditions require Mr Patel to keep regular records and keep the GPC informed.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it welcomed the outcome and it would "continue to monitor the situation as a regulator while providing ongoing support alongside Manx Care".
