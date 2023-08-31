Public sector workers willing to take action over pay, union says
- Published
A "consultative" ballot of public sector workers on the Isle of Man has found the majority were willing to take industrial action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, a union has said.
In July, Prospect members rejected a 5.5% offer from the Manx government.
The union said members were asked if they would take action "in furtherance of an improved offer", with 77% of respondents indicating they would.
A further paper ballot would have to be held before any action could be taken.
In May, Prospect negotiating officer Mick Hewer said the decision to restrict the allocated funds for new pay awards to 2% in the Isle of Man Budget for 2023-24 was "disappointing".
Speaking after the latest ballot, which saw 70% of members indicate whether or not they would be willing to take industrial action, he said the result "clearly" sent out a message to the government "that the 5.5% increase offered is unacceptable and that an improved offer is needed".
"Prospect remain hopeful that through further negotiation, a position will be reached that our membership would accept at ballot," he added.
The latest offer was also rejected by members of the Unite union.
The government has been contacted for a response.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk