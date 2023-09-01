Views on healthcare priorities for women on the Isle of Man asked for
- Published
Views on what should be prioritised across women's health services will inform an overarching strategy, Manx Care has said.
The healthcare body has launched a survey asking for views on how services ranging from cancer screening to fertility treatment should be ranked.
It also asks for views on previous experiences and access to information.
A Manx Care spokeswoman said it was important that the views of those living on the island were heard.
As well as asking women what services are important to them, the consultation also canvasses views on how comfortable people were speaking to healthcare professionals about a range of issues, including domestic violence, addiction and mental health.
The results of the survey would assist the body in "developing its vision for the way it will deliver women's health services operationally over the next 10 years", the spokeswoman said.
She said gathering opinions would "ensure the strategy is reflective of our community".
The public consultation is available online until 20 October.
