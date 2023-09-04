Respite space for carers and vulnerable opens after cash boost
A community space for carers and the vulnerable will help those "struggling with the rising costs of living and social isolation", a charity has said.
Crossroads Care has received £2,500 from the Manx Lottery Trust to open up an area above its new shop on Tynwald Street in Douglas.
The charity provides services for carers and people with care needs at home and in the community.
CEO Jackie Betteridge said it aimed to bring "the community together".
'Much-needed'
The area includes a kitchen and bathroom and has been furnished with tables, chairs, a sofa and play area for younger visitors.
Ms Betteridge said she believed more than 500 people would use the space, based on the current number of service users that "would benefit from this type of facility".
She said it was a "much-needed community project" and the charity "wanted to create a comfortable and welcoming space".
The funding was awarded from the trust's smaller grants programme.
