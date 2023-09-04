Manx sex education review calls for improved school communications
- Published
Communication between schools and parents over sex education teaching must improve, a report has found.
The second part of a review into Isle of Man Relationship and Sex Education (RSE) teaching has been made public.
The independent investigation comes after complaints were made in February about inappropriate teaching.
While the executive summary of the report was published last month, a redacted copy of full report has now been released.
In the second stage of the review, investigators agreed that RSE lessons could restart with some conditions.
The report said investigators agreed that steps could be taken to recommence the curriculum, provided that all parents and carers were "informed in advance and have prior access to the full lesson content to enable them to make informed decisions about their child's participation".
'Sufficient time'
The current Manx curriculum has been based on the Scottish relationships, sexual health and parenthood (RSHP) programme.
A number of claims made about "graphic" teaching in a Year 7 class at Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) High School were found to be inaccurate in the first stage of the probe.
The latest stage of the investigation found that a smaller number of teachers should deliver RSE lessons, with more specialist training.
Previously the teachers were often chosen based on their spare capacity, the review said.
Investigators said a lack of communication from the school was a "recurring theme" throughout interviews with parents and carers.
A key concern from guardians was "too little consultation" ahead of lessons to provide "sufficient time to object or consent to their child's participation".
While the report found the curriculum was appropriate, it said much of the "adverse comment and speculation which led to the unfortunate events" could have "been avoided by an improved scheme of communication and external access to lesson material".
It concluded the curriculum at QEII was age appropriate and training would "ensure a consistent and age‐appropriate method of content delivery".
