Museum footbridge in Manx capital to close for maintenance works
- Published
A footbridge linking a town centre car park in Isle of Man's capital with its national museum us set to close for a day for maintenance work.
The bridge, which connects level eight of the Chester Street car park in Douglas to the Manx Museum, will be closed all day on Sunday.
A government spokesman said poor weather on the day may lead to the work being postponed to a later date.
The walkway was expected to reopen on Monday morning, she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.