Merseyside Police arrest 13 in UK and Isle of Man drugs probe
- Published
Thirteen people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs on the Isle of Man and in the UK.
Eleven men and two women, aged between 24 and 68, were detained after Merseyside Police searched 11 properties and found drugs, cash and a vehicle with a concealed compartment.
All 13 suspects remain in custody.
The arrests showed a "continued commitment" to tackling organised crime, said Det Ch Insp Steve Ball.
The 13 were variously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply both Class A and B drugs, conspiracy to conceal or transfer criminal property, and possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.
