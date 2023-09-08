Isle of Man: Main Douglas route to shut for tree felling
- Published
Part of a main route into the Isle of Man’s capital will be closed off to traffic so some large trees can be felled.
Circular Road in Douglas will shut from 08:00 to 15:00 BST on Saturday along the Belmont Terrace section, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed.
A diversion will take drivers through Hope Street and Drinkwater Street.
An alternative route into the capital has also been arranged for local buses.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.