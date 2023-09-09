Number of serious crashes on open roads during Manx Grand Prix falls

Police car on patrol on the Mountain CourseIOM Constabulary
There were no arrests made for drink driving at this year's Manx Grand Prix

The number of crashes on open roads causing serious injuries during Manx Grand Prix fell this year, police have said.

While five were recorded during the 2022 festival, there were two during the nine-day event in 2023.

It marked the second consecutive year there were no fatalities on open roads.

The Isle of Man Constabulary said it was partly down to police patrols and the "buy in" of residents and visitors to the "know your limits" campaign.

Other data showed while there were no arrests for drink driving, three had been taken into custody for suspected drug driving.

A spokesman for the force's Roads Policing Unit said the plan for the event had been based upon "high visibility patrols around the island" with "firm but fair" enforcements.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.