Number of serious crashes on open roads during Manx Grand Prix falls
The number of crashes on open roads causing serious injuries during Manx Grand Prix fell this year, police have said.
While five were recorded during the 2022 festival, there were two during the nine-day event in 2023.
It marked the second consecutive year there were no fatalities on open roads.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said it was partly down to police patrols and the "buy in" of residents and visitors to the "know your limits" campaign.
Other data showed while there were no arrests for drink driving, three had been taken into custody for suspected drug driving.
A spokesman for the force's Roads Policing Unit said the plan for the event had been based upon "high visibility patrols around the island" with "firm but fair" enforcements.
