Charity offers new grants to help Isle of Man doctors buy equipment
A new scheme aimed at helping GP surgeries buy equipment with grants of up to £5,000 has been set up by a Manx charitable trust.
The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust's fund was created to reward "outstanding" practices on the island.
Snaefell Surgery was the first to receive a grant, which has been used to purchase an asthma diagnosis machine.
A trust spokeswoman said the charity had turned its attention to "the grass roots" of community care.
The trust has previously centred its efforts on purchasing equipment for Noble's Hospital, and it recently helped fund the reinstatement of respite care at the Isle of Man's hospice.
Patients have been invited to nominated practices who deliver "exceptional care" for the grants, which will be awarded each year.
The trust said it had not placed a limit on the number it would award and had opened the process for nominations this month.
A spokesman for Snaefell Surgery in Anagh Coar said it was "thrilled" to receive the grant, which had funded an asthma diagnosis machine to help support its patients.