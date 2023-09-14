Manx nurses stage second walkout over pay and conditions
- Published
Nurses on the Isle of Man have started their second 12-hour walkout in a long-running row with Manx Care over pay.
The walkout by members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) began at 08:00 BST and will continue until 20:00.
Manx Care's head of nursing has warned the strike could see "dangerous levels" of staffing at Noble's Hospital.
But Estephanie Dunn from the RCN said nurses felt they had "not other option" as the current 6% pay offer with a £1,000 lump sum was not enough.
The action has caused about 290 face-to-face outpatient appointments to be rescheduled, and led to the cancellation of elective theatre sessions.
The minor injuries unit in Ramsey is also set to stay closed for the day.
'Running out of energy'
A Manx Care spokeswoman previously said key services would be protected during the strike, but admitted there could be some "last-minute closures".
The action follows the first ever strike held on the Isle of Man by the union in July.
Ms Dunn said the union wanted the employer to put a "fair" proposal on the table which recognised how "critical" nurses were to the island's health service.
"They have had the worst four years in history, and they continue to work, turn up everyday, give their best, and they are running out of energy," she added.
The island's health care provider has previously said it cannot afford to improve its latest pay award offer.
The union plans to hold two further 12-hour walkouts on 18 and 19 October.