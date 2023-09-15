Manx ferry crossing to Liverpool moved forward due to engine damage

Manannan
Journeys on the fastcraft are currently taking about three-and-a-half hours

Damage to one of the Manannan's engines has led to the rescheduling of sailings between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, the ferry operator has said.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the engine would require a "full rebuild" and the vessel would continue to run on three for the rest of 2023.

As a result, crossings are taking about 45 minutes longer than usual.

In response the 15:00 sailing from Douglas has been brought forward to 13:30 BST.

Information about the timings of future Manannan sailings would be communicated to customers via text and email, a Steam Packet spokesman said.

