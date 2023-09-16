Dog having seizure on Manx beach saved by 'lifesaving' strangers
The owner of a dog who had a seizure on a beach has praised the "lifesaving" strangers who came to his aid.
Chris Finlay's 11-year-old border collie and Japanese spritz cross, Rigsy, fell ill on a Douglas beach.
Passer-by Matthew Quayle stepped in to help, as his dog with epilepsy also has seizures, by calming Mr Finlay down and finding transport to a vet.
Mr Finlay, who tracked down his helpers on Facebook to thank them, said they had "made the world of difference".
"I hate to think what would have happened had they not been there," he said.
"Terrified"
Rigsy began having his first of several seizures at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday evening while out on a walk on the seafront, with his owner's car parked about 1.2 miles (2km) away.
My Quayle, who was walking his own pet, Blaze, nearby said he could not ignore the situation and "if I was was in that situation I would want someone to help".
The men carried the dog, in between seizures, from the tide line to the promenade, where Mr Quayle flagged down a friend driving a van who was able to get them to a vet for treatment.
My Finlay, who adopted his dog from the ManxSPCA shelter in late 2022, said he had been "terrified" but was "so grateful" for the help he had received.
He said while the vet was unsure as to what had caused the seizure but Rigsy had since "bounced back" and was "pretty much back to his normal self", he said.
Thanking those who had come to his aid he said: "I would call them lifesavers... and it goes to show just how wonderful this community is."