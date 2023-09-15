Manx Care brings back mask rules at hospitals after Covid spike
Health workers and the public have been told to start wearing masks again in Isle of Man hospitals after a rise in the number of patients with Covid.
Manx Care said the rule had been reintroduced as a precaution for visitors and staff in all "patient-facing clinical areas".
These included Nobles Hospital, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, and care homes.
Manx Care's deputy chief executive Paul Moore said masks were "tried and tested" in controlling virus spread.
The island was currently in the early stages of a "potential new wave", with a further spike expected following the return of children to school and the recent poor weather, he said.
Face masks would be made available at the entrance to the hospitals, on wards and other in clinical settings.
It comes after the health provider reported an increase in the number of staff off work with the virus, alongside the surge in Covid-positive patients being admitted to hospital as a new more transmissible strain of the virus circulates.
Mr Moore said it was important to act "quickly and proactively" to protect the resilience of the health service.