Call to protect Isle of Man beauty spots as national parks
- Published
Areas of natural beauty across the Isle of Man should be protected and "cherished" as national parks, a local authority has said.
Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners are calling for the beauty spots to "receive greater protection".
Members want a range of areas to be considered as part of a current review of the Isle of Man's strategic plan.
A spokesman said: "National Park status should be given to these treasured areas of the Manx landscape."
At the authority's September meeting, members agreed that the "protection of areas of outstanding natural beauty through measures such as those available in UK national parks should be considered in the new plan", he said.
It would give them "much greater recognition as national assets", he added.
'Tourism assets'
The commissioners have called for parks to be "identified as national assets to both the economy and the environment", that would become "tourism assets" to "benefit the Isle of Man as a whole".
Chairman Stan Pilling said: "National park status could help government deliver on tourism, affordable housing, appropriately scaled renewable energy and better connectivity."
It would also safeguard and enhance landscapes and habitats, he added.
The commissioners would be "submitting positive suggestions to develop solutions to the key conservation and rural development challenges", Mr Pilling said.
A public meeting is due to be held in the coming weeks for the authority to gauge public opinion.
The consultation closes to the public on 29 September however the commissioners received a month's extension to submit views.