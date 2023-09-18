Proposals to double Ramsey's footprint take step forward
Proposals to expand the boundary of a town in the north of the Isle of Man are set to take a step forward.
A pre-inquiry meeting is due to be held on 2 October to outline how the process would progress.
Town clerk Tim Cowin said the proposals would approximately "double" the size of the northern town.
Manx advocate Peter Taylor has been appointed chairman of the inquiry and will host the meeting at Mountain View Innovation Centre.
The process, which was announced last year, is a legal requirement ahead of any potential town perimeter changes.
'One community'
Mr Cowin said there were "fairly strict criteria" to apply for town expansion, which included a need for there to be "community interest", a marked "overspill or outgrowth of the current area" and "insufficient acreage left for development".
Mr Cowin said the commissioners had met with both authorities and the parties had had to "agree to disagree a little bit".
The land earmarked in Garff features protected woodland, including Lhergy Frissel and Claughbane Woods.
Mr Cowin said those changes affected outlying houses that needed to be accessed by going through Ramsey.
In Lezayre, he said Glen Auldyn was a "key area right on the border" of the town, which felt like it was "part of the one community of Ramsey" to many people.
Mr Cowin said the proposals were a "once in a generation type of activity", as there had been similar moves in 1881, 1884, 1969 and 1992.
"We don't want to be repeating this in five or 10 years," he added.
The meeting, which starts at 10:00 BST, is open to anyone interested in the proposals.