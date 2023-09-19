Clear strategy crucial to tackle self-neglect, review author says
A clear strategy is "crucial" to tackle self-neglect on the Isle of Man, the author of a review has said.
Sylvia Manson conducted a review in 2022 into the deaths of seven vulnerable adults where self-neglect was a "significant issue".
Launching a strategy which was created with Isle of Man Safeguarding Board, she said it was important to support adults without taking over their lives.
"It's very much about seeking to offer help in a proportionate way," she said.
Ms Manson said self-neglect covered a range of issues, such as hoarding or a lack of self-care, which could put people "at high levels of risk".
She said that then had the potential to have a "significant impact" on their own mental and physical wellbeing, "as well as that of their communities".
The new strategy will see staff involved in various agencies receive training and a poster campaign which highlights the signs to look out for in the community and where to raise concerns.
Lesley Walker, the safeguarding board's chairwoman, said it was important because the review had highlighted those in danger were "actually quite evident in their communities".
She said the strategy would aim to allow health professionals to engage with the vulnerable person and their family as much as possible to encourage them to take the help on offer.
Much of the efforts to tackle self-neglect are to be channelled through the Isle of Man's wellbeing partnerships, which are being established across the island to bring together medical professionals, community groups and charities.
Ms Manson said it was "really important" to understand "this isn't about taking over somebody's life", as adults "have the right to make decisions".
