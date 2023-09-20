Isle of Man TT: Visitor numbers rise to 43,000
- Published
More than 43,000 visitors travelled to the Isle of Man during the 2023 TT races, a survey has shown.
The figure was about 3,000 more than in 2022 but still fewer than the pre-pandemic visitor numbers of 46,000 in 2019.
The event was cancelled two years in a row during the coronavirus pandemic.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said it was "incredibly positive" to see the numbers increase "despite the economic challenges".
The survey was carried out by Tourism South East as part of a wider agreement with the government's Visit Isle of Man agency, which aims to increase the number of holidaymakers visiting the island annually to 500,000 by 2032.
The results of the poll showed a total of 261,053 bed nights were booked between 29 May and 10 June, with average stays on the island lasting six nights.
About 33% of visitors were aged between 50 and 64 years old, while a further 2% were in the 30 to 49 age group, and almost 19% were over 65.
More than 90% of the holidaymakers were from the British Isles, with almost 78% visiting from England.
'Great optimism'
The survey also showed a total spend of £36.1m in the island's economy during the festival compared to £37.5m in 2019, but with the average spend rising by £33 per head since the pre-pandemic event to £834.
A shake-up of the TT schedule to increase travel opportunities and the introduction of live streaming have been cited as having helped boost the numbers.
Mr Johnston said: "The Isle of Man TT Races is not only an essential part of the Island's heritage, it provides a vital source of income for our businesses and the wider economy."
The "increased global accessibility" of the event and increased ferry capacity provided "great optimism for sustained growth in visitor numbers for TT 2024 and beyond", he added.