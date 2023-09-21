New exhibition showcases the work of 30 Isle of Man artists
- Published
An exhibition showcasing the work of 30 Manx artists has gone on display in the south of the Isle of Man.
Visitors can see photography, carvings, paintings and drawings at the Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.
Work from renowned wildlife artist Jeremy Paul features, alongside a sea scene hand-drawn by 101 year-old war veteran James Fenton.
John Quirk from the trust said many artists had used Rushen as their inspiration.
It marks the first time local creatives had been invited to submit pieces to be included in an open exhibition.
Mr Quirk said it had been "a step into the unknown", but there had been a "wonderful response".
A variety of artforms have been put on show, ranging from amateur artists to professionals such as ceramic artist Jo Lewy, and John Hancock, who is known for his light-hearted sketches about island life.
The exhibition is open between 10:00 and 16:00 BST, from Tuesdays to Saturdays until 28 October.
It is set to be the centre's final display of the summer season before it closes for the winter.
The space will then reopen as part of the Manx government's warm spaces scheme on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from November to early March.
Trust director Kathy Potter said there would be a programme of art, crafts and other activities during the sessions, but people were welcome to join them without taking part in an organised activities.
"Whenever we are open, please do call in for a chat and a hot drink," she added.