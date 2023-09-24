Mountain Road to close to remove Manx Grand Prix course equipment

Isle of Man Mountain Road
The route forms part of the course for the Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix races

Two daytime closures of a major route between the Isle of Man capital and the north of the island are set to take place next week.

The A18 Mountain Road will be shut by the infrastructure department on Monday and Tuesday to complete the removal of Manx Grand Prix course equipment.

The stretch of road between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Creg ny Baa will be closed from 09:30 to 16:30 BST.

The road was closed for a day in late August for the start of the work.

The motorcycle event, which was held between 20 and 28 August, celebrated its centenary 2023.

