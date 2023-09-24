Gales over the Irish Sea lead to Isle of Man ferry cancellations

Ben-my-Chree and Mannann in Douglas harbour
Strong winds have led to all of Sunday's ferry crossings being cancelled

Gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of all of Sunday's ferry sailings from the Isle of Man.

The morning and evening sailings by the Ben-my-Chree and the Manxman respectively to Heysham, in Lancashire, have been scrapped.

The conditions have also seen the fastcraft Mannanan's journey to Liverpool at 14:00 BST and its evening return to Douglas being pulled.

Gusts of up to 55mph (88km/h) have been forecast across the island.

Ronaldsway Met Office said a yellow weather warning for gales and heavy rain, which could lead to disruption on the roads due to branches falling, was in place until 22:00.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the Manxman's passenger journey to Heysham at 20:00 was not possible due to "forecasted gusts in Douglas Port", but its return journey at 02:15 on Monday morning would go ahead.

The sailing was expected to arrive in Douglas at 07:00, an hour later than originally scheduled, the firm added.

