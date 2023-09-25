Public input needed over elderly care models, health minister says
- Published
Public feedback is needed to fill in some of the detail in new models of providing nursing, residential and home care, the health minister has said.
In July, Tynwald backed exploring two proposed options that would remove direct charges or cap the amount paid.
Lawrie Hooper said the next phase would be "public engagement", which would start in late October.
He said it was important people knew the department was now "starting this conversation" to gather views.
Under the current system, people with assets pay for their care and much of the support offered is in a residential home setting, rather than at home.
'Colour it in'
Of the two new proposals, one would introduce a "mixed model" that would see a threshold and cap on care fees, while the other would be a "free personal care model" without any specific charges.
Those receiving the care would need to meet their own accommodation and living costs in both cases.
But Mr Hooper said it was important that "thresholds" were built in to the system by the Department of Health and Social Care.
"We have the outline, what we're looking to do now is colour it in, and that's what we need the public for", he said.
While on an issue like free personal care the department would look to mirror Scotland's legislation, systems would have to be carefully adapted to meet the specific needs of the island.
Mr Hooper said: "We don't have all the answers to all the questions that are going to be asked, but we really do need the public's help now in filling in some of that detail."
While public engagement would include an online consultation and invitations to forums, organisations and groups with an interest in any proposed changes could contact the transformation team directly, he added.