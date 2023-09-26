Concrete surveys to offer assurance over Raac fears, says minister
A sample of public buildings are being inspected to offer an assurance amid fears of the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the checks were being carried out "as an additional surety".
The government previously said there was "no indication" the concrete had been used in any public buildings.
Mr Crookall said some of the same "age and design where Raac may have been used in the UK" were now being checked.
'Independent surveyor'
In an answer to a Tynwald written question, the minister confirmed checks of a large number of public buildings had been carried out over the past 24 months, and the department's experienced building officers had "not highlighted any concerns".
A number of "building condition surveys" had also been carried out by an independent surveyor "on the majority of education sites within the last 12 months", he said.
Surveys have been carried out at hundreds of buildings in the UK following a change in guidance on RAAC and hundreds of schools and public buildings, including hospitals, have been found to contain the material.
The specific buildings being tested on the island have not been disclosed, however Mr Crookall said as yet there has been "no indication or evidence of this product being used".
"Should the department find any evidence of use of this product, we would follow the guidance available along with the advice of structural engineers," he added.