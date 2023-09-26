Appeal lodged against demolition of former Salvation Army citadel
An appeal against plans to demolish a former Salvation Army citadel and redevelop the site has been lodged.
Concerns raised about the proposals include the raised height from two to five floors and an objection to the original building not being "saved".
The appeal against permission for the plans in the Isle of Man's capital has been lodged by a nearby property owner.
It states the development would be inappropriate within its surroundings in a conservation area.
Plans for a 44-bed hotel, restaurant and bar on the site on Lord Street in Douglas were approved in August, but were subject to a 21-day appeal window.
'Out-of-keeping'
The appellant said the proposed height of the new building would "cast a significant shadow" on some neighbouring properties resulting in "increased costs for lighting and heating", and the construction work and subsequent running of the hotel would cause access issues.
The site's footprint would be "far too great a mass" on the "small urban site" and would be "totally out-of-keeping with the existing Athol Street and Victoria Street conservation area that it is within", he said.
The existing building, which was built in the early 1930s and served as the Salvation Army Citadel until 2017, could be converted for "much in demand" residential use, he added.
The plans were given support by officers from the Visit Isle of Man agency, who said the development would be in line with the island's tourism plan to grow the number of visitors over the next 10 years.
Developers previously said the hotel would create 16 full time jobs with an average salary of £30,000.
The appeal will now be considered by a planning inspector.