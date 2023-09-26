Storm Agnes: Expected gales lead to Isle of Man ferry disruption
- Published
Severe gales over the Irish Sea set to be brought by Storm Agnes have led to disruption to Wednesday's ferry sailings to and from the Isle of Man.
The morning sailing by the Manxman to Lancashire is set to leave at 08:00 BST, but the afternoon return sailing from Heysham Port has been scrapped.
That scheduled crossings by the Ben-my-Chree, and fastcraft Manannan's return trip to Liverpool have been dropped.
Gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) are likely to hit the island on Wednesday.
Ronaldsway Met Office said a yellow weather warning was in place between 14:00 and 23:59 as the afternoon's gale force winds were expected to reach severe gale force in the evening.
People have been warned of possible disruption on the island's roads as the conditions could lead to fallen trees and branches, with the "possibility of minor structural damage to buildings".
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the early crossing of the Manxman would sail "prior to the deterioration of weather conditions" due to be brought by Storm Agnes.
The vessel was scheduled to return from Heysham Port to Douglas at 02:15 on Thursday, he said.
The first named storm of the 2023 autumn and winter season is set to hit parts of the British Isles on Wednesday.