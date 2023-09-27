Storm Agnes: All daytime Manx passenger ferries cancelled
All of Wednesday's daytime passenger ferry sailings to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled due to expected gales across the Irish Sea.
Gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) brought about by Storm Agnes are set to hit the island.
The Manxman's sailings between Douglas and Heysham Port in Lancashire have been pulled.
The fastcraft Manannan's return trip to Liverpool and crossings by the Ben-my-Chree have also been scrapped.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet's newest vessel made an early crossing to be in position to make a return trip with passengers from Heysham Port at 02:15 BST on Thursday.
Thursday's sailings are expected to depart as as scheduled, the ferry operator said.
'Severe weather'
A yellow weather warning was put in place between 14:00 and 23:59 by Ronaldsway Met Office.
Wednesday's afternoon's gale force winds were expected to reach severe gale force in the evening and drivers have been warned of possible disruption on the roads due to fallen trees and branches, with the "possibility of minor structural damage to buildings".
The 16:30 flight to Dublin has also been cancelled as a result of the weather conditions.