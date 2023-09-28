Manx ferry staff could strike over 'live on-board' conditions, union says
The failure of talks over the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's plan to implement "live on-board" conditions could lead to industrial action, a maritime union has said.
Nautilus International (NI) has been in talks with the firm for two years over plans to introduce the conditions for the first time in more than 20 years.
NI's Garry Elliot said making the changes "non-negotiable" was wrong.
The firm said it had made a "strong" offer with "various compromises".
It said it had now "reached an impasse" with the union.
Managing director Brian Thomson said the "live on-board model" would enable the operator to respond more flexibly to bad weather and travel disruptions.
"The offer that is on the table now is a strong one and reflects various compromises made by the company," he said.
"This includes the choice of week on/week off, or two weeks on/two weeks off working rotations, additional days leave and [an] additional bonus."
He added that another union had agreed the deal and the firm would not "agree to preferential terms for the members of one union over those of another".
Mr Elliot said the talks were "stuck in limbo" after the company confirmed plans to impose the changes on 1 January "by firing and re-hiring the workforce".
"You can't ask people to change their life after [up to] 25 years' service," he said.
He said many of his members chose to work on the island specifically because they could go home between shifts and if the company did impose the changes, there would be "no choice but to ballot for industrial action".
He added that action had always been a possibility, but the union had been "holding out for the hope that they'll come to some reason".