Isle of Man police sorry for saying 999 caller caused 'drama'
Police on the Isle of Man have apologised for a social media post criticising a 999 caller for causing "unnecessary drama".
The post on Facebook described the call from a driver who was worried their car would be blown over during the recent Storm Agnes as "daft".
Officers had "plenty to do" without the "unnecessary drama" of the callout, the post said.
Isle of Man Constabulary said the comments were "unacceptable".
The post on the road policing unit's official page, which has since been removed, described the driver's call as "definitely not an emergency".
A further police comment in the same post appeared to double down on the message and said those who did not like it could "maybe unfollow our page".
Internal investigation
A spokesman for the force said the post did not represent the views of the constabulary, adding an internal investigation would now take place.
"Any member of the public who feels that they are in danger or in need of help should be encouraged to ask for help", he added.
Some residents weighed in on the matter online, with one describing the post as "ridiculous", adding "the police aren't here to make people laugh".
Another said people need to know they can speak to emergency services "if they feel unsafe", while one resident said people needed to remember officers were working "at a great time of stress, in hazardous conditions".