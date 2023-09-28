'Cowardly' Isle of Man paedophile jailed for video call child abuse
- Published
A "cowardly" Isle of Man paedophile who directed the abuse of children in the Philippines online before blaming his wife has been jailed.
John Eaton pleaded guilty to inciting children to perform sexual acts in a video call recorded in September 2021.
The 33-year-old was reported to police by his wife after she discovered indecent images on his laptop.
He was sentenced to two years and two months at Douglas Courthouse.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he acted like an "absolute coward" in the face of "overwhelming evidence" and praised Eaton's wife - who he has since separated from - for her bravery in reporting him to the police.
Police arrested Eaton at his home in Douglas in October 2021 after they were contacted by his then partner, and seized his computer and a hard drive.
The court heard he had been unemployed at the time and his wife was checking to see if he had been applying for jobs.
'Appalling abuse'
The devices were found to contain 10 indecent images and videos, with the earliest downloaded in 2013.
The files included a recorded video call to the Philippines where Eaton asked the children, believed to be between 10 and 14, to engage in sexual activity.
The court heard he tried hide his activity and in a police interview denied any involvement and implied his wife was to blame as she had access to the laptop.
In a statement read to the court his ex-partner said the episode caused her to "break down", adding the person she thought was her husband "never actually existed".
Deemster Cook told Eaton: "It is appalling what you did as it resulted in children being abused."
He was also placed on the sex offenders register, with restrictions placed on his access to the internet.