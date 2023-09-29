'Predator' jailed for grooming child at Isle of Man sports club
- Published
A "predator" who had sex with a child he met while helping coaches at an Isle of Man sports club has been jailed for eight years and 10 months.
Andrew Vernon-Browne, 30, first had sex with the girl when she was 13 years old and continued the relationship with her for several years.
Douglas Courthouse heard the former soldier from Nottingham's actions had caused the victim "lasting trauma".
Deemster Graeme Cook said Vernon-Browne had caused "complete life devastation".
The court heard former soldier Vernon-Browne had befriended the child at the sports club in 2013 and the pair began exchanging messages before the sexual relationship began.
The victim had denied the relationship to police in 2015, but years later told family members she had been groomed.
'Devastated'
Vernon-Browne admitted the offences after being arrested in December 2022 after the victim had reported him to the police.
In a statement read to the court the victim said the offences had "destroyed" her mental health and she would "never trust a man again".
She said the club had let her down by not "safeguarding and protecting my wellbeing".
The court heard Vernon-Brown had been handed a suspended sentence in April 2021 for trying to groom a 14-year-old child in Cardiff.
Deemster Cook told the 30-year-old he had abused his position of trust to groom a "particularly vulnerable" child and "devastated" her life.
"This is a classic example of why there should be protections for children from predators like you," the deemster said.
Vernon-Browne was also placed on the sex offenders register.